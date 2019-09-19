Global Torque Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

Global “Torque Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Torque industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Torque market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Torque:

Torque tools，which includes torque screwdrivers，torque wrenches and torque multipliers and torque meters.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Torque capacity, production, value, price and market share of Torque in global market.

Torque Market Manufactures:

Facom

Proto

Stahlwille

Tohnichi

King Tony

Gedore Torque Market Types:

Adjustable Click

Preset Click

Electronic Torque

Torque Testers

Screwdriver Torque

Dial Torque

Torque Multipliers

Interchangeable Heads Torque Market Applications:

Aviation & Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Automotive–Manufacturing

Automotive–Repair & Aftermarket

To focus on the key Torque manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. Scope of Report:

Currently, there are several players in the SEAK Torque market, such as Facom, Proto, Stahlwille, Tonichi, King Tony, Gedore, etc.

The consumption revenue of SEAK Torque Market is about 35 mil USD and the sales is about 162587 units in 2016.

Korea is the largest consumption of SEAK Torque Market, with a sales revenue market share nearly 34.71% in 2016. The second place is Indonesia with the sales revenue market share over 24.54% in 2016.

Mechanical torque wrench occupies the main share, but Electronic Torque wrench will occupy more.

The largest application is Automotive – Repair & Aftermarket in 2016, and Automotive – Manufacturing application is growing fast.

The largest application is Automotive – Repair & Aftermarket in 2016, and Automotive – Manufacturing application is growing fast.