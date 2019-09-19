 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Torque Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 19, 2019

Torque

Global “Torque Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Torque industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Torque market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Torque:

Torque tools，which includes torque screwdrivers，torque wrenches and torque multipliers and torque meters.

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13814136    

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Torque capacity, production, value, price and market share of Torque in global market.

Torque Market Manufactures:

  • Facom
  • Proto
  • Stahlwille
  • Tohnichi
  • King Tony
  • Gedore

    Torque Market Types:

  • Adjustable Click
  • Preset Click
  • Electronic Torque
  • Torque Testers
  • Screwdriver Torque
  • Dial Torque
  • Torque Multipliers
  • Interchangeable Heads

    Torque Market Applications:

  • Aviation & Aerospace
  • Oil & Gas
  • Power Generation
  • Automotive–Manufacturing
  • Automotive–Repair & Aftermarket
  • Heavy Duty Equipment & Engines

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13814136  

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Torque capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Torque manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • Currently, there are several players in the SEAK Torque market, such as Facom, Proto, Stahlwille, Tonichi, King Tony, Gedore, etc.
  • The consumption revenue of SEAK Torque Market is about 35 mil USD and the sales is about 162587 units in 2016.
  • Korea is the largest consumption of SEAK Torque Market, with a sales revenue market share nearly 34.71% in 2016. The second place is Indonesia with the sales revenue market share over 24.54% in 2016.
  • Mechanical torque wrench occupies the main share, but Electronic Torque wrench will occupy more.
  • The largest application is Automotive – Repair & Aftermarket in 2016, and Automotive – Manufacturing application is growing fast.
  • The worldwide market for Torque is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Torque in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 122

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13814136

    TOC of Torque Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Torque Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Torque Production

    2.2 Torque Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Torque Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Torque Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Torque Revenue by Type

    6.3 Torque Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Torque Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Torque Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Torque Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Torque

    8.3 Torque Product Description

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Glycobiology (Diagnostics and Therapeutics) Market 2019 Global Industry Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2024

    Global Shotgun Microphone Market 2019-2025 Estimated Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Professional Outlook, Regional Segmentation by Type and Applications

    Healthy Snack Chips Market 2019: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2024 Research Report

    • Published in Press Release

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.