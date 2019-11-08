Global Torque Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Global “Torque Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Torque Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Torque toolsï¼which includes torque screwdriversï¼torque wrenches and torque multipliers and torque meters.

Currently, there are several players in the SEAK Torque market, such as Facom, Proto, Stahlwille, Tonichi, King Tony, Gedore, etc. The consumption revenue of SEAK Torque Market is about 35 mil USD and the sales is about 162587 units in 2016.Korea is the largest consumption of SEAK Torque Market, with a sales revenue market share nearly 34.71% in 2016. The second place is Indonesia with the sales revenue market share over 24.54% in 2016. Mechanical torque wrench occupies the main share, but Electronic Torque wrench will occupy more.The largest application is Automotive â Repair & Aftermarket in 2016, and Automotive â Manufacturing application is growing fast.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Facom

Proto

Stahlwille

Tohnichi

King Tony

Gedore

… Torque Market by Types

Adjustable Click

Preset Click

Electronic Torque

Torque Testers

Screwdriver Torque

Dial Torque

Torque Multipliers

Interchangeable Heads Torque Market by Applications

Aviation & Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

AutomotiveâManufacturing

AutomotiveâRepair & Aftermarket