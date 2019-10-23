 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Torque Screwdrivers Market Size, Share 2019-2025 | Outlook by Industry Status, Future Opportunities, Production, Consumption and Forecast

By Joann Wilson on October 23, 2019

Torque

Global “Torque Screwdrivers Market” report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present Torque Screwdrivers market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

About Torque Screwdrivers Market:

  • A torque screwdriver is a screwdriver with components that ensure tightening to a specified torque, ensuring tightening which is sufficient, but not excessive. An insufficiently tightened screw connection may loosen in operation, and excessive tightening can damage parts; for example, if the nuts holding the wheel of a car in place are too loose, or damaged by overtightening, a wheel may come off at speed. Torque screwdrivers are used in mechanical production, manufacturing, and maintenance; their use is part of quality assurance.
  • In 2019, the market size of Torque Screwdrivers is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Torque Screwdrivers.

    • Global Torque Screwdrivers Market Covers the Manufacturers:

  • TTI
  • Hilti
  • Kawasaki
  • CDI Torque Products
  • Klein Tools
  • Capri Tools
  • Wiha
  • Powerbuilt

    • In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Torque Screwdrivers:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Torque Screwdrivers Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Electric Torque Screwdriver
  • Manual Torque Screwdriver

  • Torque Screwdrivers Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Automotive
  • Engineering & Construction
  • Machinery Manufacturing
  • Shipping & Aerospace
  • Other

  • Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Torque Screwdrivers in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Torque Screwdrivers Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Torque Screwdrivers Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Torque Screwdrivers Market Size

    2.2 Torque Screwdrivers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Torque Screwdrivers Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Torque Screwdrivers Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Torque Screwdrivers Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Torque Screwdrivers Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Torque Screwdrivers Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Torque Screwdrivers Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Torque Screwdrivers Production by Type

    6.2 Global Torque Screwdrivers Revenue by Type

    6.3 Torque Screwdrivers Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Torque Screwdrivers Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

    For Detailed TOC – https://www.industryresearch.co/TOC/14586555,TOC

     

