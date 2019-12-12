 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Torsional Vibration Damper Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Torsional Vibration Damper

Torsional Vibration Damper Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Torsional vibration dampers are crankshaft pulleys with a rubber damping element between the two main metal parts. They were introduced to absorb vibration from the crankshaft and produce much smoother drive system operation and are found on most late models of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.
Geographically, the global Torsional Vibration Damper market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 36% in 2017. The next is China.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Vibracoustic

  • Schaeffler
  • Valeo
  • ZF
  • BorgWarner
  • Continental
  • AAM
  • Knorr-Bremse
  • FUKOKU
  • GeislingerÂ 
  • Anhui Zhongding
  • NingboÂ Sedsun
  • Dongfeng (Shiyan)

    Torsional Vibration Damper Market by Types

  • Clutch Type
  • DMF Type
  • Others

    Torsional Vibration Damper Market by Applications

  • PassengerÂ Vehicle
  • CommercialÂ Vehicle

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Torsional Vibration Damper Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Torsional Vibration Damper Segment by Type

    2.3 Torsional Vibration Damper Consumption by Type

    2.4 Torsional Vibration Damper Segment by Application

    2.5 Torsional Vibration Damper Consumption by Application

    3 Global Torsional Vibration Damper by Players

    3.1 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Torsional Vibration Damper by Regions

    4.1 Torsional Vibration Damper by Regions

    4.2 Americas Torsional Vibration Damper Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Torsional Vibration Damper Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Torsional Vibration Damper Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Torsional Vibration Damper Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Torsional Vibration Damper Distributors

    10.3 Torsional Vibration Damper Customer

    11 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Torsional Vibration Damper Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Torsional Vibration Damper Product Offered

    12.3 Torsional Vibration Damper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 162

