Global TPU Films Production Market Share, Revenue, Market Size and Average Price by Manufacturers Shared in a Latest Research Report

About TPU Films Market Report: Methylene diphenyl isocyanate (MDI), tolylene diisocyanate (TDI) and polyols are the key raw materials required in the manufacture of TPU films. These raw materials are used widely in other end-user industries such as textiles, polymers, rubber processing, and medical & health care. Hence, the extensive consumption of these raw materials from numerous end-user industries affects the demand-supply scenario and resulting in increased prices of TPU films.

Top manufacturers/players: Covestro, Huntsman Corporation, Erez Europe, Novotex Italiana, Bond-A-Band Transmission, Permali Gloucester, DUNMORE, 3M, Evermax Eco, Redwood TTM, Wiman Corporation, PROCHIMIR SAS

TPU Films Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

TPU Films Market Segment by Type:

Polyester TPU Films

Polyether TPU Films

Polycaprolactone TPU Films TPU Films Market Segment by Applications:

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Footwear

Energy

Medical & Healthcare

Sport & Leisure

Packaging

Textile