Global Track Lighting Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

Summary

Casting is a simple, inexpensive and versatile way of forming aluminum into a wide array of products. Such items as power transmissions and car engines and the cap atop the Washington Monument were all produced through the aluminum casting process. Casting is the original and most widely used method of forming aluminum into products. Technical advances have been made, but the principle remains the same: Molten aluminum is poured into a mold to duplicate a desired pattern. The three most important methods are die casting, permanent mold casting and sand casting.

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Alcoa

Dynacast International

Gibbs Die Casting

Ryobi

Bodine Aluminum

Martinrea Honsel

Leggett & Platt

United Company Rusal

Nemak

Rockman Industries

Endurance

Alcast Technologies

CHALCO

China Hongqiao Aluminum Casting Market Segmentation Market by Type

Die Casting

Permanent Molding Casting

Sand Casting

Others Market by Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Military

Engineering Machinery

General Industrial Machinery

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]