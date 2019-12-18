Global Track Lighting Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

Global Track Lighting Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Track Lighting Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.
Track lighting is a method of lighting where light fixtures are attached anywhere on a continuous track device which contains electrical conductors. This is as opposed to the routing of electrical wiring to individual light positions. Tracks can be mounted to ceilings or walls, lengthwise down beams, or crosswise across rafters or joists. They can also be hung with rods from especially high places like vaulted ceilings.
The global average price of Track lighting is in the decreasing trend, from 31.4 USD/Unit in 2012 to 28.1 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Track lighting includes LED track light, Halogen track light and Incandescent Track Light, and the proportion of LED in 2016 is about 70.53%%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.Track lighting is widely used in commercial and residential places. The most proportion of Track lighting is commercial places, and the share of I is 78.37%%. The trend of Commercial places is increasing.Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region of Track lighting, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2016. Europe is the second consumption region of Track lighting, enjoying market share nearly 23% in 2016.Market competition is very fragmentation. Philips Lighting, Acuity Brands, Hubbell, Eglo, ITAB Group, Eaton, Endo Lighting, WAC Lighting, Intense Lighting, AFX INC is the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Philips Lighting
Track Lighting Market by Types
Track Lighting Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
No. of pages: 166
