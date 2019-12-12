Global Traction Motor Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

Global “Traction Motor Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Traction Motor market size.

About Traction Motor:

A traction motor is an electric motor used for propulsion of a vehicle, such as an electric locomotive or electric roadway vehicle.

Top Key Players of Traction Motor Market:

BYD

ZF

Nissan

Continental AG

Meidensha

Broad-Ocean

Jing-Jin Electric Technologies

BMW

BOSCH

Fukuta

Dajun Tech

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Remy International

Magna

Deyang Electrics

Greatland Electrics

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13856668 Major Types covered in the Traction Motor Market report are:

AC Induction Motor

Permanent Magnet Motor

Other Types Major Applications covered in the Traction Motor Market report are:

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Others Scope of Traction Motor Market:

The EV Traction Motor consumption volume was 128.24 K Units in 2012 and is expected to reach 1022.55 K Units in 2016 and 6790.26 K Units in 2021. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (55.89%) in 2016, followed by the North America and Europe.

At present, the manufactures of EV Traction Motor are concentrated in Europe, North America, Japan and China. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 49.15% in 2016. The global leading players in this market are BYD, ZF, Nissan and Continental AG.

The EV Traction Motor are mainly used by Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles. The main application of EV Traction Motor is Passenger cars, accounting about 80% market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of downstream industry and the government support, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Traction Motor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 43.0% over the next five years, will reach 13300 million US$ in 2024, from 2230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.