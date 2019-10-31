Global Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Train Control Management Systems are based on in-house control electronics platforms that allow for programming in open languages in accordance with IEC Standards.

These systems are conceived for use in distributed configurations, minimizing the wiring, and may be connected both by means of TCN protocol in accordance with IEC 61.375-X: MVB, CCN, ECN, WTB, ETB and other bus protocols.

The conception of the vehicle control electronics (VCU) is carried out fulfilling the requirements demanded by railway standards and covers all needs for control, monitoring and communications of any kind of rolling stock, from LRVs, EMUs and locomotives to high-speed locomotives.

North America’s revenue accounted for the highest market share (28.66%) in 2016, followed by Europe and China. North America is expected to maintain its leading position for the next five years owing to the increasing global downstream demand for Train Control & Management System (TCMS).

The global leading players in this market are Alstom SA, Bombardier, Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd. and Mitsubishi Electric, which accounts for 62.90% of total production value.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, the rising disposable income and customers expectations for high efficiency and safety of transportation, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Alstom SA

Bombardier

Siemens AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric

Strukton Rail

Wabtec Corporation

Selectron Systems

Toshiba

Thales Group

CAF

EKE-Electronics Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Market by Types

CBTC

PTC

Integrated Train Control Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Market by Applications

Metros

High-Speed Trains