Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

About Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR): Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), also referred as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) is a minimally invasive surgical procedure repairs the valve without removing the old, damaged valve. Instead, it wedges a replacement valve into the aortic valves place. Normally valve replacement method requires an open heart procedure with a sternotomy, in which the chest is surgically separated for the treatment. The TAVR procedures can be done through very small openings that leave all the chest bones in place.

TransfemoralÂ Approach

TransapicalÂ Approach

Others Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market Applications:

Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Regurgitation

Others

The classification of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) includes transfemoral approach, transapical approach and others. The proportion of transfemoral approach in 2017 is about 83%.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) is widely used for aortic stenosis, aortic regurgitation and other diseases. The most proportion of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) is used for aortic regurgitation, and the proportion in 2017 is 76%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 52% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 40%.

The global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) market is valued at 3130 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 10700 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR).

