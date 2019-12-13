Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Transdermal Drug Delivery System is a medicated adhesive patch that is placed on the skin to deliver a specific dose of medication through the skin and into the bloodstream. Often, this promotes healing to an injured area of the body. An advantage of a transdermal drug delivery route over other types of medication delivery such as oral, topical, intravenous, intramuscular, etc. is that the patch provides a controlled release of the medication into the patient, usually through either a porous membrane covering a reservoir of medication or through body heat melting thin layers of medication embedded in the adhesive.

The classification of Transdermal Drug Delivery System includes Fentanyl, Nitroglycerin, Estradiol, Nicotine and Other, and the revenue proportion of Fentanyl in 2016 is about 31.1%. Transdermal Drug Delivery System can be used for OTC, Rx. The most proportion of Transdermal Drug Delivery System is OTC, and the sales proportion is about 83.3% in 2016.North America is the largest sales place, with a revenue market share nearly 41% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the revenue market share of 28%. China and Japan are also important sales regions for Transdermal Drug Delivery System.The unprecedented global shift in the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles is to be responsible for the high prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, which is expected to drive the clinical urgency to incorporate transdermal drug delivery systems in the future treatments. Moreover, the rising geriatric population base, which is highly susceptible to developing the aforementioned chronic diseases are expected to propel the demand for highly efficacious pharmacological drugs.Market competition is intense. Hisamitsu, Mylan, Johnson & Johnson, Actavis, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market by Types

