Global Transdermal Drug Patches Market 2025 Segmentation, Size and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Transdermal Drug Patches Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

Noven

Mylan

Novartis

Johnson & Johnson

Agile Therapeutics

Teikoku Pharma USA

Immune Pharmaceuticals

Hercon Pharmaceuticals

Pocono

DURECT Corporation

A transdermal drug patch is a medicated adhesive patch that is placed on the skin to deliver a specific dose of medication through the skin and into the bloodstream. Transdermal patches are presently being marketed which can be worn anywhere from as little as eight hours to as long as seven days, depending on their therapeutic indication.Transdermal drug patches production has relatively high technology barrier and is technology intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the USA transdermal drug patches industry. The main market players are Noven, Mylan, Novartis and Johnson & Johnson. The production of transdermal drug patches will increase to 477482 K Units in 2016 from 340530 K Units in 2011 with average growth rate of 7.00%. USA transdermal drug patches capacity utilization rate remained at around 76.86% in 2015.Transdermal drug patches mainly has some types, which include fentanyl transdermal patch, nicotine transdermal patch, buprenorphine transdermal patch, clonidine transdermal patch and oxybutynin transdermal patch. With medical effect of transdermal drug patches, the downstream application industries will need more transdermal drug patches products.The major raw materials for transdermal drug patches are scopolamine, clonidine, nitroglycerin, isosorbide dinitrate, estradiol, norethindrone acetate and fentanyl, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of transdermal drug patches, and then impact the price of transdermal drug patches. The production cost of transdermal drug patches is also an important factor which could impact the price of transdermal drug patches. The transdermal drug patches manufacturers are trying to produce many more types of transdermal drug patches for other different diseases.The global Transdermal Drug Patches market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Transdermal Drug Patches market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Used for Hypertension

Used for Contraception

Used for Analgesia

Used for Smoking Cessation

Used for Angina

Used for Hormone Replacement Transdermal Drug Patches Market by Types:

Fentanyl Transdermal Patch

Nicotine Transdermal Patch

Buprenorphine Transdermal Patch

Clonidine Transdermal Patch

Oxybutynin Transdermal Patch