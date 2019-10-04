Global Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

Roche

Shionogi Ltd

Acceleron Pharma Inc

Genzyme Corp

Isarna Therapeutics GmbH

Scholar Rock

Sirnaomics Inc

Eli Lilly and Co

Formation Biologics Inc

Novartis AG

Transforming growth factor beta 1 or TGF-β1 is a polypeptide member of the transforming growth factor beta superfamily of cytokines. It is a secreted protein that performs many cellular functions, including the control of cell growth, cell proliferation, cell differentiation, and apoptosis. In humans, TGF-β1 is encoded by the TGFB1 gene

Pirfenidone

Galunisertib

Others Transforming Growth Factor Beta 1 Market Applications:

IPF

Cancer