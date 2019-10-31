Global Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) Diodes (TVS Diodes) Market 2019 Industry Insights and Major Players, Market Size, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

About Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) Diodes (TVS Diodes) Market Report: Transient Voltage Suppressors (TVS) are devices used to protect vulnerable circuits from electrical overstress such as that caused by electrostatic discharge, inductive load switching and induced lightning. Within the TVS, damaging voltage spikes are limited by clamping or avalanche action of a rugged silicon p-n junction which reduces the amplitude of the transient to a nondestructive level.Transient Voltage Suppression (TVS) diodes are solid state p-n junction devices specifically designed to protect semiconductors from the damaging effects of transient voltages. The electrical characteristics of the transient protection circuit are determined by factors such as junction area, doping concentration, and substrate resistivity. The surge power and surge current capability of the TVS diode are proportional to the junction area. TVS diodes are constructed with large cross sectional area junctions for absorbing high transient current. While the VI characteristic curve of the TVS diode is similar to that of a zener diode, TVS diodes are specifically designed, characterized, and tested for transient voltage suppression. By contrast, zener diodes are designed and specified for voltage regulation.

Top manufacturers/players: Vishay, Littelfuse, BrightKing, STMicroelectronics, ON Semiconductor, WAYON, NXP, Diodes Inc., Bourns, Infineon, LAN technology, ANOVA, SEMTECH, MDE, TOSHIBA, UN Semiconductor, PROTEK, INPAQ, EIC, SOCAY

Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) Diodes (TVS Diodes) Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) Diodes (TVS Diodes) Market Segment by Type:

Uni-polar TVS

Bi-polar TVS Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) Diodes (TVS Diodes) Market Segment by Applications:

Automotive

Industry

Power Supplies

Military / Aerospace

Telecommunications

Computing

Consumer