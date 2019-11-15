Global Transparent Barrier Films Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Transparent barrier films prevent permeation of gases including water vapor, electron beam physical vapor deposition and plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition. Transparent barrier films delivers superior barrier performance attained through a combination of vapor deposition and coating technologies.

Japan has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Transparent Barrier Films market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Transparent Barrier Films in 2016. In the industry, Toppan Printing Co. Ltd profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Dai Nippon Printing and Amcor ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 11.59%, 6.98% and 5.92% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.Nowadays, there are five mainly types of Transparent Barrier Films, including PET, CPP, BOPP, PVA and PLA. And PET is the main type for Transparent Barrier Films, and the PET reached a sales volume of approximately 566.07 K MT in 2016, with 35.45% of global sales volume.Transparent Barrier Films technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

Toppan Printing Co. Ltd

Dai Nippon Printing

Amcor

Ultimet Films Limited

Toray Advanced Film

Mitsubishi PLASTICS

Toyobo

Cryovac

3M

QIKE

Fraunhofer POLO

Sunrise

JBF RAK

Konica Minolta

FUJIFILM

Biofilm

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello

Rollprint

REIKO

Jindal Poly Films Limited Transparent Barrier Films Market by Types

PET

CPP

BOPP

PVA

PLA

Others Transparent Barrier Films Market by Applications

Food &Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Electron