Global Transponder Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Transponder is a device for receiving and rebroadcasting a signal. Usually, this signal is amplified by the transponder, and can be encoded or modified in other ways.

Currently, there are many companies in the global transponder industry, especially in North America and Europe regions. The main top three market players are Intelsat, SES, Eutelsat. The sale of Transponder is about 12384 M USD in 2015. North America region is the largest service market of transponder, with a revenue market share nearly 26.78% in 2015. The second largesse market is Europe regions, with the revenue market share of 26.41% in 2015.Transponder is used in network services, video and Government services. Report data showed that 39.83% of the Transponder market is demanded in video services, 29.65% in network services, and 20.09% in government services in 2015. There are mainly four kinds of Transponder, which are C Band, Ku Band, Ka Band and Others. The production market shares are 34.10%, 61.77%, 2.39% and 1.74% in 2015.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Intelsat

SES

Eutelsat

Loral

Sky Perfect Jsat Corporation

Hispasat

Thaicom Public Company Limited

Nilesat

Arabsat

Turksat Transponder Market by Types

C Band

Ku Band

Ka Band

Others Transponder Market by Applications

Network Services

Video

Government