Global Trehalose Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Global “Trehalose Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Trehalose Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

This report studies the Trehalose market, Trehalose (C12H22O11) is a white or almost white crystal powder. It is a disaccharide formed by a 1, 1-glucoside bond between two Î±-glucose units. It is a disaccharide that occurs naturally in insects, plants, fungi, and bacteria. Trehalose is an alternative to sugar as a sweetener. It is widely used in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other fields.

The trehalose industry is a high monopoly industry. Trehalose is commercialized by Hayashibara in 1995. Due to patent protection and technical monopoly, there are a small quantities of other industrialized manufacturers in the world. With the trehalose patent expiration of Hayashibara, China manufacturers started to produce trehalose. The global main players are Hayashibara, Meihua Group, Lianmeng Chemical, Visionbio Technology and Sinozyme Biotechnology. Trehalose is widely used in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other fields.

With the China manufacturers expanding the production, the sales price of China decreased speedily in second half of 2015. The sales prices of Europe, USA and Japan were always falling gently in the past five years.

The demand of trehalose is large, especially the large market demands for pharmaceutical grade products. At present, the product quality of China has a certain gap compared with Hayashibara. Companies should cast more attention to technology development. Along with the development of Chinese domestic technology and equipment, the performance distance of trehalose will be shortened, compared with the imported ones.

Meihua Group

Hayashibara

Lianmeng Chemical

Visionbio Technology

Sinozyme Biotechnology

Food grade

Pharmaceutical grade

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics