Global Trencher Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global "Trencher Market" report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

A trencher is a piece of construction equipment used to dig trenches, especially for laying pipes or cables, for installing drainage, or in preparation for trench warfare. Trenchers may range in size from walk-behind models, to attachments for a skid loader or tractor, to very heavy tracked heavy equipment.

First, the trencher industry concentration is high. North America is the biggest producer and consumer of trencher. There are no more than fifty manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from USA and European.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and America. American and Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Ditch Witch, Vermeer and Tesmec. They have perfect products.

Second, the import and export percent of this industry is high. Also, some foreign companies are willing to set plants in China due to its low labor price and more opportunities.

Ditch Witch

Vermeer

Tesmec

Wolfe Heavy Equipment

Marais

Barreto

Cleveland

Inter-Drain

EZ-Trench

Port Industries

UNAC

Toro

Guntert & Zimmerman

Mastenbroek

Shandong Gaotang trencher

Rongcheng Shenyuan Trencher Market by Types

Wheel Trencher

Chain Trencher Trencher Market by Applications

Agricultural trenching

Oil and gas pipeline installation

Energy cables and fiber optic laying

Telecommunication networks construction

Sewers and water pipelines installation