Global Triacetin Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

By Joann Wilson on October 31, 2019

Triacetin

GlobalTriacetin Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The Triacetin 1,2,3-triacetoxypropane is more generally known as triacetin and glycerin triacetate. It is the triester of glycerol and acetic acid, and is the second simplest fat after triformin. Triacetin is readily soluble in aromatic hydrocarbons and most organic solvents. It is insoluble in aliphatic hydrocarbons, mineral oils, and vegetable and animal oils. Solubility in water is low.
The global Triacetin industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as Eastman, Lanxess, BASF, Daicel and Jiangsu Ruijia. At present, Jiangsu Ruijia is the world leader, holding 23.63% production market share in 2016.
Triacetin downstream is wide and recently Triacetin has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Tobacco, Food, Foundry and others. Globally, the Triacetin market is mainly driven by growing demand for Tobbacco. Tobacco accounts for nearly 60.94% of total downstream consumption of Triacetin in global.
Triacetin can be mainly divided into Tobacco Grade, Industrial Grade and Food Grade which Tobacco Grade captures about 62.21% of Triacetin market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of Triacetin.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Eastman
  • Polynt
  • Lanxess
  • BASF
  • Daicel
  • Jiangsu Ruijia
  • Jiangsu Lemon
  • Yunnan Huanteng
  • Yixing Tianyuan
  • Xinxiang Huayang
  • Jiangsu Licheng
  • Yixing YongJia Chemical

    Triacetin Market by Types

  • Tobacco Grade
  • Industrial Grade
  • Food Grade
  • Others

    Triacetin Market by Applications

  • Tobacco
  • Food
  • Foundry
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    No. of Pages: – 166

