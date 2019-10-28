Global Triethylene Glycol Market Growth Analysis 2019 to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors Forecast to 2025

Global “Triethylene Glycol Market” 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Triethylene Glycol industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Triethylene Glycol market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Triethylene Glycol Market:

Triethylene glycol is an organic, chemical compound which belongs to the ethylene glycol product category. It is a liquid by physical form, and displays characteristics such as it being transparent, soluble in water, odorless and being viscous in nature.

Increasing demand for triethylene glycol in the production of polyester resins, polyester fibers and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin production has also been driving the global triethylene glycol market.

The global Triethylene Glycol market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Triethylene Glycol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Triethylene Glycol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

ExxonMobil

Dow Chemical

Helm

Brenntag Nederland

Shell Chemicals

India Glycols

TOC Glycol

Huntsman

BASF

Lotte Chemical

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Triethylene Glycol Market by Types:

Regular Grade Triethylene Glycol

High Purity Grade Triethylene Glycol

Triethylene Glycol Market by Applications:

Air Disinfectant

Plasticizer of Rubber and Resins

Inks

Coatings & Paints

Adhesives

Other

