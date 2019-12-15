Global Triflic Acid Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

About Triflic Acid:

Triflic acid belongs to the class of superacids, it is the strongest Bronstedt acid available at industrial scale. It is used as anacidic catalyst in many reactions in organic synthesis (alkylation, esterification, etherification, acylation, isomerization, ethoxylation, cyclization, cationic rearrangement, etc.) and in cationic polymerization.

Triflic Acid Market Manufactures:

Central Glass

Solvay

718th Research Institute of CSIC

Time Chemical

99.5% Type

99.9% Type

Other Triflic Acid Market Applications:

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Electronics Industry

The global market volume triflic acid increased from 589 MT in 2012 to by 1085 MT in 2016. The decrease is caused by the fall of global price.

Europe, China, and Japan are the leading production regions of triflic acid. China is the largest production region in 2016 with 482 MT in volume. It is about 44.42% of the world total production share. Japan and Europe are the following regions with 21.4%, and 34.2 % of total production share in 2016.

China is the largest consumption region of triflic acids in 2016. There is 442 MT of triflic acid was consumed in China in 2016. Europe took about 33.55% of the global total consumption share. USA and Japan are the following regions with 4.4 % and 17.2% of total consumption share in 2016.

The worldwide market for Triflic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 90 million US$ in 2024, from 76 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.