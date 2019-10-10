Global Triptorelin Acetate Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global “Triptorelin Acetate Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Triptorelin Acetate market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions.

About Triptorelin Acetate:

Triptorelin Acetate is a peptide formulation for injection that was initially developed and continues to be used mainly in the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer. Additional indications developed subsequently include the treatment of uterine fibroids (a benign tumour of muscle tissues in the uterus), endometriosis (proliferation of endometrial tissue, the mucous membrane that lines the uterine wall outside the reproductive tract) prior to surgery or when surgery is not deemed appropriate, as well as early onset puberty and female infertility (in vitro fertilisation).

Competitive Key Vendors-

psen

Ferring

Chengdu Tiantaishan

TECNOFARMA

Changchun Gensci

0.1 mg

3 mg

11.25 mg Triptorelin Acetate Market Applications:

Male Disease

Female Disease This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Triptorelin Acetate industry. Scope of Triptorelin Acetate Market:

The global production of triptorelin acetate is about 2770 k units in 2015, the production region is mainly concentrated in Europe, the biggest three countries are France, Germany and Ireland. The top two companies are Ipsen and Ferring, they occupies about 95% market shares;

Although the production region is very concentration, the consumption region is very dispersion, in 2015, the largest consumption Europe is about 38%, the North America consumes about 12% market share, China occupies about 9% market share, Japan occupies about 8.29% market share.

The production and consumption region is different, the production region is mainly concentrated in Europe, the consumption region is dispersion in all over the world; the countries which do not include in the Europe mainly depends on import.

The worldwide market for Triptorelin Acetate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 600 million US$ in 2024, from 460 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.