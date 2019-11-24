 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market 2020 Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

Truck-mounted Concrete Pump

GlobalTruck-mounted Concrete Pump Market” report initiates from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Truck-mounted Concrete Pump by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Summary

  • A concrete pump is an important part of any construction project. It is used in transferring liquid concrete by pumping it to the construction site. There are mainly three types of concrete pumps: Boom or truck mounted pump; Trailer, line, or stationary pump; Specialized usage pump. Boom or Truck Mounted Pump definition: This type of pump is attached to a truck and uses a remote controlled articulating robotic arm, also known as boom, to place the concrete accurately at the construction site. It is also known as a truck mounted boom pump. Boom pumps are generally used in large construction projects because of its capability of pumping high volume of concrete in less time. It also saves substantial labor because of its multi-purpose robotic arm. Trailer, line or stationary pump: This type of pump is mounted on a trailer and requires steel or rubber hoses to be attached to the outlet of the machine. The hoses are generally manually attached and can also be joined to another extension hoses to reach the appropriate site where the concrete needs to be put. Trailer pumps concrete at a rate lower than that of boom pumps and therefore are used in applications that require smaller volume pumping such as swimming pools, sidewalks, and small homes concrete slabs. There are also skid mounted and rail mounted concrete pumps, but these are uncommon and only used on specialized jobsites such as mines and tunnels.
  • The report forecast global Truck-mounted Concrete Pump market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Truck-mounted Concrete Pump industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Truck-mounted Concrete Pump by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Truck-mounted Concrete Pump market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Truck-mounted Concrete Pump according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Truck-mounted Concrete Pump company.4

    Key Companies

  • Junjin
  • Liebherr
  • Sermac
  • Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo
  • SANY
  • Zoomlion
  • XCMG
  • LiuGong
  • Shantui
  • Co-nele
  • CAMC
  • Hongdashandong
  • Linuo
  • Fangyuan Group.

    Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market analysis studies the attractiveness and the dynamics of a special market within a special industry. It is extent of the industry analysis and thus in turn of the global environmental analysis. Through all of these analyses, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of a Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market company can be identified.

    Market Segmentation of Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market

    Market by Application

  • Line pumps
  • Boom pumps
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Short Boom (below 28m)
  • Middle Boom (28~47m)
  • Long boom (48~62m)

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Detailed Table of Content of Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market Analysis 2013-2020 and Forecast 2020-2024

    Table of Content

    1 Industry Overview

    1.1 Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Industry

    1.1.1 Overview

    1.1.2 Development of Truck-mounted Concrete Pump

    1.2 Market Segment

    1.2.1 Upstream

    1.2.2 Downstream

    1.3 Cost Analysis

    2 Industry Environment

    2.1 Policy

    2.2 Economics

    2.3 Sociology

    2.4 Technology

    3 Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market by Type

    3.1 By Type

    3.2 Market Size

    3.3 Market Forecast

    4 Major Companies List

    4.1 Company 1(Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.2 Company 2 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.3 Company 3 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    5 Market Competition

    5.1 Company Competition

    5.2 Regional Market by Company

    6 Market Demand

    6.1 Demand Situation

    6.1.1 Demand in Hospitals

    6.1.2 Demand in Clinics

    6.1.3 Demand in Others

    6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

    6.3 Demand Forecast

    7 Region Operation

    7.1 Regional Production

    7.2 Regional Market

    7.3 by Region

    7.3.1 North America

    7.3.1.1 Overview

    7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

    7.3.2 Europe

    7.3.2.1 Overview

    7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

    7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

    7.3.3.1 Overview

    7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

    7.3.4 South America

    7.3.4.1 Overview

    7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

    7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    7.3.5.1 Overview

    7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

    7.4 Regional Import & Export

    7.5 Regional Forecast

    And Continue……

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 103

