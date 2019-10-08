Global Truck Platooning Systems Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

About Truck Platooning Systems:

Truck platooning is the linking of two or more trucks in convoy, using connectivity technology and automated driving support systems. These vehicles automatically maintain a set, close distance between each other when they are connected for certain parts of a journey, for instance on motorways. The truck at the head of the platoon acts as the leader, with the vehicles behind reacting and adapting to changes in its movement requiring little to no action from drivers. In the first instance, drivers will remain in control at all times, so they can also decide to leave the platoon and drive independently.

Truck Platooning Systems Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Truck Platooning Systems Market. Truck Platooning Systems Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Truck platooning will be possible only if many parties join forces. Numerous different issues are involved: reliably automated vehicles, the technology to enable trucks to communicate with each other and with the infrastructure, legislation, human behaviour, public acceptance, liability and insurance.

In 2020, Level 2 and 3 platooning is expected to enter the market. Every new truck being produced is mandated to have advanced safety systems (sensors, cameras, electronic controls, and stability) installed, thus enabling proliferation of autonomous driving technologies.

The United States and Japan is expected to lead the truck platooning market followed by Europe. Asian countries such as China are also expected to enter the market. The European market is a mature automotive market and holds high potential for the truck platooning system market. The region is well placed in terms of smart mobility and developed ICT infrastructure and with the implementation of favorable regulatory mandates

The worldwide market for Truck Platooning Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.