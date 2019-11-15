Global Truck Tonneau Covers Market 2019 Share, Size, Growth Rate by Market Current Strategy, Top Most Players, and Regional Segmentation by Forecast to 2025

Global “Truck Tonneau Covers Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Truck Tonneau Covers Market. The Truck Tonneau Covers Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Truck Tonneau Covers Market:

Truck tonneau covers describe hard or soft cover used to protect unoccupied passenger seats in convertible or roadster, or the cargo bed in a pickup truck. Hard tonneau covers open by a hinging or folding mechanism while soft covers open by rolling up. The tonneau cover is used to conceal and or cover cargo. When the cover is pulled out, it keeps items out of the sun and provides extra security by keeping personal items out of sight.The leading manufactures mainly are Truck Hero, TAG, Lund, Mountain Top Industries, Bestop, etc. Truck Hero is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 41% in 2017. The next is TAG and Lund.Global Truck Tonneau Covers market size will reach 1810 million US$ by 2025, from 930 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Truck Tonneau Covers.

Top Key Manufacturers in Truck Tonneau Covers Market:

Truck Hero

TAG

Lund

Mountain Top Industries

Bestop

Agri-Cover

Rugged Liner

Truckman

CARRYBOY

Gator Cover

DiamondBack

Truck Covers USA

OEM

Aftermarket Truck Tonneau Covers Market by Types:

Hard Folding

Soft Rolling