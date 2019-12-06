Global Tryptophan Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

Tryptophan (Trp) is an amino acid. For many organisms (including humans), tryptophan is an essential amino acid and cannot be synthesized by the organism.
Tryptophan can be found in various fields of the chemical, animal feed and pharmaceutical industries. The largest consumer of tryptophan is feed industry. Tryptophan is usually the fourth limiting amino acid after lysine, threonine and the sulphur amino acids (methionine + cysteine) for piglets and very often the third one after lysine and threonine for fattening pigs.
According to stereoisomer, tryptophan has three types, L-Tryptophan, D-Tryptophan, and DL- Tryptophan. But only L-Tryptophan can be absorbed by animals and humans. So in this report we just statistic L-Tryptophan.The technical barriers of tryptophan are high, and the tryptophan market concentration degree is relatively higher. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world; the key companies in tryptophan market include CJ, Ajinomoto, Evonik, Henan Dragon Biological and Meihua.
The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are feed industry. With the improvement of household income and protein meat consumption, animal feed has been a huge increase in demand. The increased consumption of tryptophan is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2015-2020. Tryptophan industry will usher in a huge growth space.
Up to now, Henan Dragon Biological and Meihua occupy relatively large market share in China, There are other small enterprises in this market. Local Chinese tryptophan enterprises have large market share, and Chinese products are exported to the United States, Germany, France and other Southeast Asia countries.
