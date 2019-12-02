Global Tubular Heaters Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Tubular Heaters Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Tubular Heaters Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Tubular Heaters is a type of exchanger element with bent tubes, used for Washing machines, Heating pumps, Solar heating, Boilers, Dish washers, Towel heaters, Fryers, Industrial baths, etc.

The global average price of Tubular Heaters is in the decreasing trend, from 49.4 USD/Unit in 2012 to 44.5 USD/Unit in 2016.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Watlow

Backer

Chromalox

Friedr. Freek

ACIM Jouanin

Keller Ihne & Tesch

Rotfil

Vulcanic

Herbst

Heatrex

Wattco

Thermo Products

Mahendra Thermo

HELKRA

Durex Industries

Gebr. Bach

Shiva Products

Tutco

Termik

Kawai

Hengzhisheng Tubular Heaters Market by Types

Single-ended

Double-ended Tubular Heaters Market by Applications

Liquid

Air