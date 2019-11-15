Global Tung Oil Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Tung Oil Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Tung Oil Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13827752
Pure Tung Oil is a finishing product that provides a tough, flexible and highly water-resistant coating. It is classed as a drying oil along with linseed, poppy seed, safflower seed, walnut, soybean, oiticica and a few other oils. Although it is relatively new to the Western world, tung oil has been known for centuries to the Chinese, and until this century, China was the main source for the oil. It comes from the seed of the tung trees, Aleurites fordii and Aleurites montana, deciduous trees that are very susceptible to frost damage. This vulnerability has restricted the cultivation of the tung trees to China and South America.
Currently, Oleaginosa RAATZ, Wuzhou Oasis Chemicals and Xunyang Mingwen Oil are the leaders of tung oil industry.Oleaginosa RAATZis a global leader. In 2017, the production of Oleaginosa RAATZ was 44489 ton, and the company held a production share of 50.6%. In Europe and the United States, Oleaginosa RAATZ and Wuzhou Oasis Chemicals are the market leader.Downstream customers such as Liberon, AkzoNobel, and American Wood Oil use products from both companies.Tung oil is mainly used for wood finishing, electronic and pesticide. In 2017, wood finishing application held 91% of the consumption market share. Tung oil seeps into the grain of the wood, giving it a perpetual wet look that highly accentualizes the grain of the wood, commonly referred to as “making the grain pop”. Because of this, the color of the wood is slightly darkened, giving the wood a rich, warm color that is very pleasing.In the past few years, the production of Chinese tung oil is declining. QYR interviewed the chairman and manager of the major manufacturers. In addition, QYR also interviewed local growers. QYR believes that the industry is not an exciting industry. From 2009 to 2017, Chinas tung oil production is declining due to the reduction in planting area. For manufacturers, they have spent a lot of time and money for buying raw materials, but the profits are indeed meagre. At the same time, this product is not indispensable for wood finishing protection industry. As growers, they cant get more profits than other jobs .Growers are reluctant to plant tung trees, which makes Chinese tung oil continue to decline. The only benefit is to reduce a large number of competitors.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Tung Oil Market by Types
Tung Oil Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.,
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- ………………
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Rehabilitation Robotics Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Rehabilitation Robotics Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Rehabilitation Robotics Segment by Type
2.2.1 Lower Extremity
2.2.2 Upper Extremity
2.2.3 Exoskeleton
…………………And Continue
Browse Table Of Content(TOC) At – https://www.absolutereports.com/TOC/13827752#TOC
Research objectives
To study and analyse the global Tung Oil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Tung Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Tung Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyse the Tung Oil with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Tung Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.
And Many More……………
No. of Pages: – 136
Purchase This Report (Price 3660 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13827752
About Absolute Reports:
Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187
Mail id: [email protected]
Our Other report :
Global Encoder Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview
Diving Mask Market 2019 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional by Forecast to 2025
Pasta Makers Market 2019 by Top Countries Data: Industry Analysis by Regions, Revenue, Share, Development, Tendencies and Forecast to 2025
Electrochromic Glass Market Analysis and Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, its Application and Types