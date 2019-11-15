Global Tung Oil Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Tung Oil Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Tung Oil Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Pure Tung Oil is a finishing product that provides a tough, flexible and highly water-resistant coating. It is classed as a drying oil along with linseed, poppy seed, safflower seed, walnut, soybean, oiticica and a few other oils. Although it is relatively new to the Western world, tung oil has been known for centuries to the Chinese, and until this century, China was the main source for the oil. It comes from the seed of the tung trees, Aleurites fordii and Aleurites montana, deciduous trees that are very susceptible to frost damage. This vulnerability has restricted the cultivation of the tung trees to China and South America.

Currently, Oleaginosa RAATZ, Wuzhou Oasis Chemicals and Xunyang Mingwen Oil are the leaders of tung oil industry.Oleaginosa RAATZis a global leader. In 2017, the production of Oleaginosa RAATZ was 44489 ton, and the company held a production share of 50.6%. In Europe and the United States, Oleaginosa RAATZ and Wuzhou Oasis Chemicals are the market leader.Downstream customers such as Liberon, AkzoNobel, and American Wood Oil use products from both companies.Tung oil is mainly used for wood finishing, electronic and pesticide. In 2017, wood finishing application held 91% of the consumption market share. Tung oil seeps into the grain of the wood, giving it a perpetual wet look that highly accentualizes the grain of the wood, commonly referred to as “making the grain pop”. Because of this, the color of the wood is slightly darkened, giving the wood a rich, warm color that is very pleasing.In the past few years, the production of Chinese tung oil is declining. QYR interviewed the chairman and manager of the major manufacturers. In addition, QYR also interviewed local growers. QYR believes that the industry is not an exciting industry. From 2009 to 2017, Chinas tung oil production is declining due to the reduction in planting area. For manufacturers, they have spent a lot of time and money for buying raw materials, but the profits are indeed meagre. At the same time, this product is not indispensable for wood finishing protection industry. As growers, they cant get more profits than other jobs .Growers are reluctant to plant tung trees, which makes Chinese tung oil continue to decline. The only benefit is to reduce a large number of competitors.

