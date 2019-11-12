Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size 2019 | Emerging Trends, Industry Share, Future Demands, Market Potential, Traders, Regional Overview and SWOT Analysis till 2024

Global “Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market” Research Report 2019-2024 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) industry. The report represents a basic overview of the market status, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key drivers analysis.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Scope of the Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Report:

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) in 2016.

In the industry, Sandvik profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Xiamen Tungsten and China Minmetals Corporation ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.04%, 12.45% and 8.82% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), including Grain Sizes <1 μm, Grain Sizes 1-10 μm and Grain Sizes >10 μm. And Grain Sizes 1-10 μm is the main type for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), and the Grain Sizes 1-10 μm reached a sales volume of approximately 17915 MT in 2016, with 45.40% of global sales volume.

Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 1940 million US$ in 2024, from 1570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Sandvik

Xiamen Tungsten

China Minmetals Corporation

Element Six

Jiangxi Yaosheng

GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co

Plansee (GTP)

JXTC

Japan New Metals

AST

Kohsei Co Ltd

ALMT Corp

Kennametal

H.C.Starck

TaeguTec Ltd

Wolfram Company JSC

Buffalo Tungsten

Eurotungstene

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Grain Sizes <1 µm

Grain Sizes 1-10 µm

Grain Sizes >10 µm On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Machine Tools & Components

Cutting Tools

Dies & Punches

Others (Abrasive Products

Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

