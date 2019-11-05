Global Tungsten (CAS 7440-33-7) Market 2024  Market Size, Share, Trends, Manufacturers Analysis and Growth

About Tungsten (CAS 7440-33-7):

Tungsten, or wolfram, is a chemical element with symbol W and atomic number 74. The name tungsten comes from the former Swedish name for the tungstate mineral scheelite, tung sten or heavy stone. Tungsten is a rare metal found naturally on Earth almost exclusively combined with other elements in chemical compounds rather than alone. This report studies the Tungsten Powder (CAS 7440-33-7), which is widely used in Tungsten Products, Tungsten Iron, Cemented Carbide, Alloy Additive, Electrical Contacts and etc.

Tungsten (CAS 7440-33-7) Market Key Players:

Xiamen Tungsten

China Minmetals Corporation

GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

Japan New Metals (Mitsubishi Materials)

Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten

JXTC

Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten

DMEGC

Global Tungsten & Powders

Buffalo Tungsten

Eurotungstene (Umicore)

Kennametal

H.C.Starck

American Elements

A.L.M.T. Corp

TaeguTec Ltd

China Molybdenum Co., Ltd

Ganzhou Haichuang Tungsten

Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten

Ganzhou Grand Sea W & Mo Group Tungsten (CAS 7440-33-7) market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Tungsten (CAS 7440-33-7) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Tungsten (CAS 7440-33-7) Market Types:

0.1-1 ?m

1-10 ?m

10-50 ?m

Other Tungsten (CAS 7440-33-7) Market Applications:

Tungsten Products

Tungsten Iron

Cemented Carbide

Alloy Additive

Electrical Contacts

Other Scope of the Report:

