Global Tunnel and Metro Market Analysis including Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2020 – 2024

Summary

Tunnel and Metro generically refers to tunnel and metro ventilation equipment. This report mainly covers ventilation fan usde in tunnel and metro ventilation.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Systemair

Jindun

ShangFeng

Kruger Ventilation

TLT-Turbo GmbH

Zhonglian Wind

NanFeng

Yilida

WITT & SOHN

Fl kt Woods

Howden Tunnel and Metro Market Segmentation Market by Type

Axial Flow Fans

Jet Fans Market by Application

Tunnel

Metro

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]