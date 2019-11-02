Global UHD Surgical Display Market 2019-2025 | Top Companies, Industry Status, Development and Forecast till 2025

Barco

Panasonic

Synergy Medical Inc

Hiliex

LG Electronics

FSN Medical Technologies

CONMED Corporation

ACL Allround Computerdienst Leipzig GmbH

Richardson Electronics, Ltd

Shenzhen Jld Display Expert Co., Ltd

About UHD Surgical Display Market:

The advent of UHD surgical display is revolutionizing the operating rooms, through the display of vital signs, patient data, surgical camera feed or endoscope camera feed simultaneously.

These UHD surgical displays are larger in size, and offers a better resolution, two times the colour range and optimized brightness when compared to regular HD surgical monitors. This offers clarity in image even at a distance minimizing communication errors. Due to the large display size of the UHD surgical display, a number of parameters can be displayed on a single screen thereby reducing the space in an OR. Furthermore, the UHD surgical display can be easily mounted on a boom to reduce the clutter in the OR.

The global UHD Surgical Display market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

LED UHD Display

LCD UHD Display

Global UHD Surgical Display Market Report Segmented by Application:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Medical College, Academic and Research Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of UHD Surgical Display in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

