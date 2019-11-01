Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market Forecast by 2024 Current Developments, Size, Manufacturers, Market Share, Consumption

About Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE):

Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE or UHMW), is a kind of thermoplastic polyethylene chemical materials, which has high molecular weight over 1.5millon as usual. Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene offers a unique combination of wear and corrosion resistance, low friction surface, and impact strength. Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene is mainly used in sheets, extrude irregular products, pipe, fiber and other fields. In this report we only calculate the ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene resin.

Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market Key Players:

Shandong Buoy&Pipe Industry

Shandong Yanggu Dragon New Material

Slurry Pipes

Luoyang Guorang

Henan Kaisen

Zhengjiang Xingyang

Jiangsu Xingxin

Jiangsu Tianyi

GEHR Plastics

Others Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market Types:

Low Range

Medium Range

High Range Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market Applications:

Chemical Industry

Oil and Gas industry

Mining Industry

Water Supply Scope of the Report:

Ethylene is the main raw material for the production of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE). Most ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) manufacturers produce raw material by themselves and some companies need to buy from large refinery companies. With the development of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE), raw materials manufacturers are also benefited from the ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) industry in some extent.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.7% over the next five years, will reach 770 million US$ in 2024, from 860 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.