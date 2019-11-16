Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Ropes Market 2020 Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Supply Demand and Sales to 2024

Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Ropes Market

Summary

UHMWPE is comprised of extremely long molecules (chains) of polyethylene oriented in the same direction, which results in large areas of overlap between the molecules. This overlap greatly increases the bond between the molecules and thereby, the strength of the fibre is greatly increased. When rope is manufactured using this fibre, extremely high strengths can be achieved.Dyneema is the premium brand for Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene fibre.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Lankhorst (WireCo)

Samson

Bridon

English Braids

Marlow Ropes

Katradis

Southern Ropes

Taizhou Hongda

Jiangsu Shenyun

Hunan Zhongtai

Ningbo Dacheng

Rope Technology

Juli Sling Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Ropes Market Segmentation Market by Application

Aviation and Military

Industrial

Ocean

Leisure

Others

Market by Type

3 Strand

8 Strand

12 Strand

Others By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]