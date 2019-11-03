Global Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Size, Share 2019-2025 | Outlook by Industry Status, Future Opportunities, Production, Consumption and Forecast

Ultra high-strength steels are categorized as 780 MPa materials and above. These products offer some of the highest strength level and elongation combinations. Martensitic materials in this category are typically roll formed due to the materials high strength level. These types of steels are often used in applications requiring high strength, such as safety parts, structural parts, bumpers and rails.

Posco

Nssmc

Arcelormittal

Saab

China Baowu Steel Group

Ussteel

SAIL

Tata Steel

Hyundai Steel

Thyssenkrupp

Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Report Segment by Types:

Dual Phase

Complex Phase

Multiphase

Martensitic

Transformation-Induced Plasticity Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Report Segmented by Application:

Automotive