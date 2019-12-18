 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Ultrapure Water Equipment Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Ultrapure Water Equipment

Ultrapure Water Equipment Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Ultrapure water (also UPW or high-purity water) is water that has been purified to uncommonly stringent specifications nearly or completely devoid of contaminants. Ultrapure water equipment is an important equipment to remove chemical contaminants
The demand of Ultrapure Water Equipment is concentrated in North America, Europe, Japan, China and India. China is the largest consumption region. The demand value of China is 582.95 M USD, accounted for the highest market share (22.08%) in 2016, followed by the North America and Europe.
At present, the manufactures of Ultrapure Water Equipment are concentrated in North America, Europe, Japan, China and India. North America is the largest supply area in the world, which occupied about 27.48% supply value in 2016. The following areas are Europe, Japan and China. The global leading players in this market are DOW, GE, Pentair PLC, Pall, Asahi Kasei, etc.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

DOW

  • GE
  • Pentair PLC
  • Pall
  • Asahi Kasei
  • Veolia
  • Kurita Water
  • Ovivo
  • Hitachi
  • Evoqua
  • Nalco
  • Hyflux
  • Mar-Cor Purification
  • Rightleder
  • Pure Water No.1
  • Hongsen Huanbao
  • Beijing Relatec

    Ultrapure Water Equipment Market by Types

  • RO + Ion Exchange Column
  • RO + EDI
  • Other Types

    Ultrapure Water Equipment Market by Applications

  • Electronics
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Power
  • Other Applications

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Price of Report: $ 3660 (Single User Licence)    

