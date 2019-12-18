Global Ultrapure Water Equipment Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

Ultrapure Water Equipment Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Ultrapure water (also UPW or high-purity water) is water that has been purified to uncommonly stringent specifications nearly or completely devoid of contaminants. Ultrapure water equipment is an important equipment to remove chemical contaminants

The demand of Ultrapure Water Equipment is concentrated in North America, Europe, Japan, China and India. China is the largest consumption region. The demand value of China is 582.95 M USD, accounted for the highest market share (22.08%) in 2016, followed by the North America and Europe.

At present, the manufactures of Ultrapure Water Equipment are concentrated in North America, Europe, Japan, China and India. North America is the largest supply area in the world, which occupied about 27.48% supply value in 2016. The following areas are Europe, Japan and China. The global leading players in this market are DOW, GE, Pentair PLC, Pall, Asahi Kasei, etc.

DOW

GE

Pentair PLC

Pall

Asahi Kasei

Veolia

Kurita Water

Ovivo

Hitachi

Evoqua

Nalco

Hyflux

Mar-Cor Purification

Rightleder

Pure Water No.1

Hongsen Huanbao

Beijing Relatec Ultrapure Water Equipment Market by Types

RO + Ion Exchange Column

RO + EDI

Other Types Ultrapure Water Equipment Market by Applications

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Power