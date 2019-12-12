Global Ultrasonic Position Sensor Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

Ultrasonic Position Sensor (also called Ultrasonic Sensor) is a device that can measure the distance to an object by using sound waves. It measures distance by sending out a sound wave at a specific frequency and listening for that sound wave to bounce back. By recording the elapsed time between the sound wave being generated and the sound wave bouncing back, it is possible to calculate the distance between the sonar sensor and the object.

EU has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Ultrasonic Position Sensor market, while the United States is the second sales volume market for Ultrasonic Position Sensor in 2016.

In the industry, PEPPERL+FUCHS profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Schneider Electric and Microsonic ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 32.38%, 17.33% and 11.53% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Ultrasonic Position Sensor, including Discrete Ultrasonic Position Sensor and Continuous Ultrasonic Position Sensor. And Continuous Ultrasonic Position Sensor is the main type for Ultrasonic Position Sensor, and the Continuous Ultrasonic Position Sensor reached a sales volume of approximately 908.98 K Unit in 2016, with 67.37% of global sales volume.

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Ultrasonic Position Sensor Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Ultrasonic Position Sensor Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Pepperl+Fuchs

Schneider Electric

Microsonic

Sick AG

TURCK

Baumer

Ifm Electronic

Rockwell Automation

Balluff

Eaton

Keyence

Omron Corporation

GARLO GAVAZZI

MaxBotix Inc.

Warner Electric (Altra) Ultrasonic Position Sensor Market by Types

Discrete Ultrasonic Position Sensor

Continuous Ultrasonic Position Sensor Ultrasonic Position Sensor Market by Applications

Industrial

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Others (Petroleum

Military