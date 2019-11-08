Global Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Trends and Growth Parameters, 2019 to 2025

The Global “Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market” report 2019 provides complete market estimation of market overview, SWOT analysis, strategies and market revenue during the forecast period. The Ultrasonic Testing Machine market report has been segmented based on types, applications, component and regions. The research process involved various factors, competitive analysis, present and historical data, upcoming trends and technologies.

About Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market:

Ultrasonic testing is a type of non-destructive testing (NDT). NDT is a method of finding discontinuity in test material without harming the material. Ultrasonic testing machine uses high-frequency sound energy to conduct examinations and make measurements. The frequency used for ultrasonic testing is in the range of 500 KHz to 20 MHz. High accuracy, reliability, reproduction of output, material characterization, absence of potential health hazards, and lack of damage to the test material are some of the advantages of using ultrasonic testing equipment.

The global Ultrasonic Testing Machine market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market Are:

GE Measurement & Control(US)

Olympus(Japan)

Sonatest(UK)

Sonotron NDT(Israel)

Karldeutsch(Germany)

Proceq(Swiss)

Zetec(US)

Kropus(Russia)

Centurion NDT(US)

Nova Instruments(NDT Systems)(US)

Hitachi Power Solutions(Japan)

Modsonic(India)

RYOSHO(Japan)

KJTD(Japan)

Novotest(Ukraine)

Dakota Ultrasonics(US)

Mitech(China)

Siui(China)

Nantong YouLian(China)

Doppler(China)

Suzhou Fuerte(China)

Kairda(China)

Testech Group(China)

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Ultrasonic Testing Machine:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market Report Segment by Types:

Conventional UT Ultrasonic Flaw Detector

Phased Array (PA) Ultrasonic Flaw Detector

TOFD Ultrasonic Flaw Detector

Ultrasonic Testing Machine Market Report Segmented by Application:

Energy

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing and Machinery

Automotive

Railways

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of RAID Card in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

