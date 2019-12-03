Global Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

Ablation is an advanced treatment option for various diseases such as cancers, cardiac arrhythmias, and other medical conditions. Ultrasonic ablation is a noninvasive procedural technique that uses sound wave and is concentrated at the diseased area of the tissue, leading to heating and cellular destruction of the diseased tissue. Ultrasonic or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is performed that directs the ablation device to the diseased tissue. Ultrasonic tissue ablation system is designed. Radiofrequency and ultrasonic ablation devices are considered the most preferred and selected products by doctors and physicians. Ultrasonic ablation is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that involves a local anesthetic and mild sedation. This procedure is primarily used to reduce chronic low-back and neck pain caused due to degeneration of joints (due to arthritis and other spinal conditions).

Region wise, the global ultrasonic tissue ablation systems market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for major share as according to world health organization, growth rate of geriatric population will be higher in developed nations, especially in the U.S., Japan, and several countries in Europe. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, around 89 million people would be aged over 65 years in the U.S. by 2050. Furthermore, around 40% people in Japan would be aged over 65 years by 2060. Significant economic development has led to an increase in healthcare availability in Asia Pacific region providing an opportunity for ultrasonic tissue ablation devices companies to penetrate Asia Pacific regions. The rapid increase in the geriatric population is likely to fuel the growth of the ultrasonic ablation devices market during the forecast period.

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Ethicon

Johnson & Johnson

Misonix Inc.

SonaCare Medical

LLC.

INSIGHTEC Ltd

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Alpinion Medical Systems Co.

Ltd.

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co.

Ltd Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System Market by Types

High-intensity Focused Ultrasonic (HIFU) Ablators

Magnetic Resonance-guided Focused Ultrasonic (MRGFUS) Ablators

Ultrasonic Surgical Ablation Systems

Shock wave therapy Systems Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System Market by Applications

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Specialty Care Unit