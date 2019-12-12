 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Ultrasonic Welder Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Study, Demand and Forecast 2029-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Ultrasonic Welder

GlobalUltrasonic Welder Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Ultrasonic Welder Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Ultrasonic Welder Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Ultrasonic Welder globally.

About Ultrasonic Welder:

Ultrasonic welding is the joining or reforming of thermoplastics or other materials through the use of heat generated from high-frequency mechanical motion. It is accomplished by converting high-frequency electrical energy into high-frequency mechanical motion. That mechanical motion, along with applied force, creates frictional heat at the plastic or other materials components mating surfaces (joint area) so the material will melt and form a molecular bond between the parts.Ultrasonic welder is the equipment used in the Ultrasonic plastic welding process widely.

Ultrasonic Welder Market Manufactures:

  • Branson (Emerson)
  • Herrmann
  • Crest Group
  • Schunk
  • Telsonic
  • Dukane
  • SONOTRONIC Nagel GmbH
  • Ultrasonic Engineering Co.
  • Ltd
  • Sonics & Materials
  • Maxwide Ultrasonic
  • SEDECO
  • Kepu
  • K-Sonic
  • Kormax System
  • Xin Dongli
  • Nippon Avionics
  • Ever Ultrasonic
  • Hornwell
  • Sonobond

    Ultrasonic Welder Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Ultrasonic Welder Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Ultrasonic Welder Market Types:

  • Automatic Ultrasonic Welder
  • Semi-automatic Ultrasonic Welder
  • Manual Ultrasonic Welder

    Ultrasonic Welder Market Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Electronics
  • Medical
  • Packaging and clothing
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Ultrasonic Welder Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Ultrasonic Welder Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Ultrasonic Welder Market Report:

  • First, for industry structure analysis, the Ultrasonic Welder industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 37.39% of the revenue market. Regionally, EU is the biggest production area of Ultrasonic Welder, also the leader in the whole valves industry.
  • Second, the production of ultrasonic welder increases from 64533 Units in 2011 to 79185 Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of 3.78%.
  • Third, China occupied 27.76% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by US and EU, which respectively have around 21.17% and 24.05% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, EU was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 26.05% of the global consumption volume in 2015. China shared 24.73% of global total.
  • Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Ultrasonic Welder producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
  • Fifth, for forecast, the global Ultrasonic Welder revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~4%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Ultrasonic Welder. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Ultrasonic Welder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 960 million US$ in 2024, from 790 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Ultrasonic Welder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Ultrasonic Welder product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ultrasonic Welder, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ultrasonic Welder in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Ultrasonic Welder competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Ultrasonic Welder breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Ultrasonic Welder market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ultrasonic Welder sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 137

    1 Ultrasonic Welder Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Ultrasonic Welder by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Ultrasonic Welder Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Ultrasonic Welder Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Ultrasonic Welder Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Ultrasonic Welder Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Ultrasonic Welder Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Ultrasonic Welder Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Ultrasonic Welder Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Ultrasonic Welder Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

