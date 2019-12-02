Global Unattended Ground Sensor Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Unattended Ground Sensor Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Unattended Ground Sensor Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The UGS (Unattended Ground Sensor) systems employ various sensor modalities including seismic, acoustic, magnetic, and pyroelectric transducers, daylight imagers and passive infrared imagers to automatically detect the presence of persons or vehicles, and transmit activity reports or imagery via radio-frequency (RF) or satellite communications (SATCOM) links to a remote processing, exploitation, and dissemination (PED) station. The systems are packaged for concealed emplacement in the field and for long-duration unattended operation.

Harris accounted for 14.30% of the Global Unattended Ground Sensor revenue market share in 2015. Other players accounted for 13.19%, 9.91% including Northrop Grumman and ARA.Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in USA and Europe. They have unshakable status in this field. The key product markets locate at USA and Europe. USA takes the market share of 55.91% in 2015, Europe and China followed by with 18.34% and 10.63% in 2015.The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the Global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Harris

Northrop Grumman

ARA

Textron Systems

L-3

Thales

Cobham (Micromill)

Ferranti

McQ

Quantum

Exensor Technology

PrustHolding

Qual-Tron

Seraphim Optronics Unattended Ground Sensor Market by Types

Seismic UGS

Acoustic UGS

Magnetic UGS

Infrared UGS

Others Unattended Ground Sensor Market by Applications

Military Use