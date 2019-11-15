 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Universal Testing Systems Market 2019 Report Leading Countries with Size and Share, Growth Rate, Market Latest Trends, Future Technologies Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Universal Testing Systems_tagg

Global “Universal Testing Systems Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Universal Testing Systems Market. The Universal Testing Systems Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Universal Testing Systems Market: 

Universal Testing Systems include electromechanical series and industrial series to perform static testing, including tensile and compression applications.The global Universal Testing Systems market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Universal Testing Systems Market:

  • MTS
  • INSTRON
  • Zwick/Roell
  • Shimadzu
  • ADMET
  • Hegewald & Peschke
  • AMETEK(Lloyd)
  • Torontech Group
  • Keysight Technologies
  • Qualitest International
  • Tinius Olsen
  • Applied Test Systems
  • ETS Intarlaken
  • JINAN SHIJIN GROUP
  • Suns
  • TENSON
  • Changchun Kexin Test Instrument
  • WANCE Group
  • Shanghai Hualong
  • Tianshui Hongshan
  • Laizhou Huayin
  • Shenzhen Reger
  • Hung Ta
  • Shandong Drick
  • Jinan Kehui
  • Jinan Fine
  • Jinan Liangong
  • HRJ

    Regions covered in the Universal Testing Systems Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Universal Testing Systems Market by Applications:

  • Automobile Manufacturing
  • Defense Military
  • Aeronautics and Astronautics
  • Scientific and Education
  • Electronics
  • Metallurgical Smelting
  • Others Industries

    Universal Testing Systems Market by Types:

  • Electromechanical UTM
  • Hydraulic UTM

