Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery Market 2019 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2025

By Joann Wilson on September 11, 2019

A defined analysis of the existing state of the “Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery Market” is done on this market research report. The document consists of evaluation of enterprise key producers, costing of advertising trader or distributor, development traits, production and delivers analysis, intake volume and price analysis, sales and market popularity. A brief synopsis of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery industry delivered in the report consists of analysis enterprise information, enterprise policy, definitions, specifications, applications, and classifications.

About Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery Study:

  • Unmanned Aerial Vehicles are prominently used for better cross-border surveillance to enhance military intelligence, communication, and border security.
  • Currently, most UAVs rely on lithium polymer (Li-Po) or lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries because of their high energy density and high charge and discharge rate capacity. However, the growing need for improved endurance in UAVs with enhanced flight range has propelled several UAV manufacturers to opt for solar technology as the primary source of power in UAVs. The UAV manufacturers are increasingly shifting towards the development of solar-powered UAV drone, which will positively aid in this market’s growth during the forecast period. Such drones offer a sustainable way to provide goods and services to remote areas quickly and effectively, which is similar to satellites. Also, these solar-powered UAVs are being increasingly used in the agricultural sector for monitoring climate change and environmental effects and in delivery services.
  • APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the UAV battery market during the forecast period and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 15% by 2023. The growing demand from APAC has resulted in the tremendous growth and development of commercial UAVs as the majority of APAC nations do not have a high level of restriction for unmanned flight through the civil airspace. Factors such as the extensive use of civilian UAVs and increased defense spending will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
  • In 2019, the market size of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery. This report studies the global market size of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    The research report gives an entire study of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery industry leaders with key statistics like sales, revenue, price, product picture and specifications, contact information, cost, capacity, production and company profile. The report offers critical information at the state of the enterprise. Marketing channels and development trends of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery industry is also well-found inside the report, making it a valuable source of information and path for agencies and individuals.

    Top manufactures of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery Market are:

  • Ballard Power Systems
  • Cella Energy
  • Denchi Power
  • Sion Power
  • Tadiran Batteries

    Segmentation Analysis: Report Provides segmentation on the basis of product type, application and geographical regions with sales, revenue, market share and growth Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

     Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery Market by Types:

  • MALE UAV
  • HALE UAV
  • Tactical UAV
  • Mini-UAV
  • Micro-UAV

    Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery Market by Application:

  • ISR
  • Precision Agriculture
  • Product Delivery

    Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery Market by Regions:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
    • South America (Brazil etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

    Key Stakeholders:

    • Raw material suppliers
    • Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers
    • Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO
    • Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions
    • Importers and exporters
    • Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms
    • Trade associations and industry bodies
    • End-use industries

    Finally, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery Market Report estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research.

    Detailed TOC of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery Market Report 2019-2025:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery Market Size

    2.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    No.of Pages: 110

    4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery Production by Type

    6.2 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery Revenue by Type

    6.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

