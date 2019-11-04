 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size 2019  Industry Growth Rate Analysis, Share, Market Price, Revenue, and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 4, 2019

Unmanned

Global “Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market” report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

About Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market:

  • Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) also sometimes referred as drones are used as aircraft systems without a human pilot aboard. They are often employed in missions which are dangerous for manned aircraft.
  • Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) market is mainly driven by increasing demand for UAVs in commercial applications and enhanced capabilities of UAVs to fight terrorism. However, regulatory policies & procedural issues acts as a major restraint for the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle(UAV) market.
  • North America led to the largest market share in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market due to increased application in military, home-security and commercial areas. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate owing to the growing trend of globalization & automation and instability due to internal political tensions.
  • In 2019, the market size of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is 11700 million US$ and it will reach 31700 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV). This report studies the global market size of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Covers the Manufacturers:

  • DJI Innovations
  • AeroVironment
  • Cybaero
  • Parrot
  • Israel Aerospace Industries
  • Airbus Group
  • Microdrones
  • Boeing

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV):

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Small UAV
  • Tactical UAV
  • Strategic UAV
  • Special Purpose UAV

    Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Military
  • Civil & Commercial
  • Homeland Security

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size

    2.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Production by Type

    6.2 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Revenue by Type

    6.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

