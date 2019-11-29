 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Urea Formaldehyde Market 2019 | Industry Outlook by Share, Size, Growth Factors, Sales, Revenue, and Regional Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 29, 2019

Urea Formaldehyde

GlobalUrea Formaldehyde Market report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. Urea Formaldehyde market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Urea Formaldehyde Market:

  • ARCL Organics
  • BASF
  • Hexion
  • INEOS
  • MRI
  • Borealis
  • Chemiplastica
  • Chimica Pomponesco
  • Georgia-Pacific Chemicals
  • HEXZA
  • Kronospan

    About Urea Formaldehyde Market:

  • Urea-formaldehyde is a non-transparent thermosetting resin or polymer. It is produced from urea and formaldehyde. These resins are used in adhesives, finishes, particle board, MDF, and molded objects. UF and related amino resins are a class of thermosetting resins of which urea-formaldehyde resins make up 80% produced globally. Examples of amino resins use include in automobile tires to improve the bonding of rubber to tire cord, in paper for improving tear strength, in molding electrical devices, jar caps, etc.
  • Growth in the automotive industry and increasing demand for electrical & electronics products are driving the global market for flat glass. However, the harmful and toxic effects of formaldehyde resins act as a roadblock to the market growth.
  • The demand for good quality and economically viable adhesives and resins is expected to fuel the market of urea formaldehyde. Challenges include government legislation promoting sustainable products in lieu of UF adhesives and resins.
  • In 2019, the market size of Urea Formaldehyde is 8390 million US$ and it will reach 12800 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Urea Formaldehyde.

    To end with, in Urea Formaldehyde Market report the feasibility of new investment projects is measured, and overall research conclusions are offered. At the end Urea Formaldehyde report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Global Urea Formaldehyde Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Urea Formaldehyde Resin Power
  • Urea Formaldehyde Resin Solution

    • Global Urea Formaldehyde Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Particle Boards
  • Plywood
  • Adhesives and Coatings
  • Decorative Laminates
  • Molding Compounds

    • Global Urea Formaldehyde Market 2019 Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

    • Global Urea Formaldehyde Market 2019 outline
    • Up and Downstream industry examination
    • Economy impact highlights finding
    • Channels and hypothesis believable
    • Global Urea Formaldehyde Market 2019 challenge by Players
    • Enhancement suggestions examination

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Urea Formaldehyde in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Detailed TOC of Urea Formaldehyde Market Report 2019-2025:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Urea Formaldehyde Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Urea Formaldehyde Market Size

    2.2 Urea Formaldehyde Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Urea Formaldehyde Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Urea Formaldehyde Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Urea Formaldehyde Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Urea Formaldehyde Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Urea Formaldehyde Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Urea Formaldehyde Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Urea Formaldehyde Production by Type

    6.2 Global Urea Formaldehyde Revenue by Type

    6.3 Urea Formaldehyde Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Urea Formaldehyde Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

