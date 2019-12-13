Global Urinary Catheters Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

In urinary catheterization a latex, polyurethane, or silicone tube known as a urinary catheter is inserted into a patients bladder via the urethra. Catheterization allows the patients urine to drain freely from the bladder for collection. It may be used to inject liquids used for treatment or diagnosis of bladder conditions. A clinician, often a nurse, usually performs the procedure, but self-catheterization is also possible. The catheter may be a permanent one (indwelling catheter), or an intermittent catheter removed after each catheterization.

North America is the largest consumer of urinary catheters, with a consumption market share of 44% and a production market share of 37% in 2015.The second place is Europe, following North America with the consumption market share of 31% and the production market share of 20% in 2015.China is the important supplier of urinary catheters. In 2015, the production revenue of urinary catheters was more than 19.7% share, and the consumption was about 6%. So there are large numbers of urinary catheters exporting from China.Market is concentrated. Teleflex, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, C. R. Bard and BBRAUN are the leaders of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patent, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. Although sales of urinary catheters brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the urinary catheters field hastily.

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Urinary Catheters Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Teleflex

Bard Medical

ConvaTec

B.Braun

Coloplast

AngioDynamics

Boston Scientific

Cook Medical Inc.

Medtronic and Covidien

Hollister

Terumo

Amsino

Pacific Hospital Supply

Sewoon Medical

WellLead

Star Enterprise

Fuqing Medical

Medsuyun

Songhang

Sanli

Chensheng Medical

Haiou Medical

World Medical

Baihe

Tongda

Kelong Medical

Shuguang Jianshi

Bestway Medical

Apexmed International Urinary Catheters Market by Types

Indwelling or Foley Catheters

Intermittent or Temporary Catheters

Male External or Condom Catheters Urinary Catheters Market by Applications

Prostate Gland Surgery

Urinary Retention

Urinary Incontinence