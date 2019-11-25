Global USB Car Chargers Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Global “USB Car Chargers Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The USB Car Chargers Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

This report studies the USB Car Chargers market, USB Car Chargers is type charger with special contact plug for mobile device, when the users travel in a vehicle.

First, as for the USB Car Chargers industry in United States, the industry structure is relatively not so concentrated. Anker, IO Gear, PowerAdd, Ventev, Insignia (Best Buy), Belkin, Unu Electronics, Huntkey, Radio Shack, Lumsing, Aukey, Jasco, Incipio, Amazon Basics and Scoshe are the major players in United States and Canada market. They occupaies about half of market share in U.S. and Canada.

The top three manufacturers have 28.09% sales revenue market share in 2016. Belkin, which has 15.48% market share in 2016, is the leader in the USB Car Chargers industry in U.S. and Canada. The manufacturers following Belkin are Radio Shack and Anker, which respectively has 6.43% and 6.18% market share. Belkin is the leader of U.S. and Canada USB Car Chargers industry. It sells a total of 18.98 million dollar USB Car Chargers products in the year of 2016.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Anker

IO Gear

PowerAdd

Ventev

Insignia (Best Buy)

Belkin

Unu Electronics

Huntkey

Radio Shack

Lumsing

Aukey

Jasco

Incipio

Amazon Basics and Scoshe USB Car Chargers Market by Types

1 Port

2 Ports

3 Ports

Other Types USB Car Chargers Market by Applications

Passenger Car