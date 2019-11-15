Global USB Wall Socket Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Global “USB Wall Socket Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The USB Wall Socket Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.
This report studies the USB wall socket (or wall USB outlets, USB charger receptacle) market. USB wall socket is receptacle providing a place in a wiring system where current can be taken to run electrical devices. USB wall socket with USB is more is more convenient to use and increase the type of charging.
The USB wall socket average price in the USA and Canada is in the decline trend, from 28.6 $/unit in 2011 to 24.5 $/unit in 2016. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The USB wall socket sales will reach about 18.9 million units in 2016 from 14.9 million units in 2012 in the USA and Canada, with the CAGR of 4.94%.
USA is one of the largest consumption countries of USB wall socket in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The market size of Canada is much smaller than the USA.
There are some producers manufacturing the USB wall socket in USA and Canada, but the key producers usually produce the product in developing countries, such as China, India, Mexico, etc. Thus the USB wall socket products are mainly supplied by overseas OEM producers.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
