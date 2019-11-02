Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market Size, Share 2019-2025 | Outlook by Industry Status, Future Opportunities, Production, Consumption and Forecast

Global “UV-Curable Adhesives Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The UV-Curable Adhesives market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

3M

BASF

DowDupont

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Sika

Permabond

Panacol-Elosol GmbH

Cartell

DELO Industrial Adhesives

Dymax Corporation

Epoxy Technology Get A Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14484062 About UV-Curable Adhesives Market:

UV-Curable Adhesives is a adhesives in which ultraviolet light and visible light is used to initiate a photochemical reaction.

UV adhesives are produced using a variety of resins such as acrylic, polyurethane, silicone, epoxy and others. Among these the high bond strength provided by acrylic makes it the most widely accepted and used product type. Acrylic not only offers optical clarity, but is low in price. Adhesives based on acrylic resins are known for durability, strength, low maintenance, resistance to chemicals, etc. With the growing demand from the automotive and industrial end-users, the market for UV-cured adhesives is to grow through the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Lead the UV-Curable Adhesives Market. Growth in disposable income, and higher per capita expenditure on social and cultural factors are a few factors fueling up the demand in the Asia-Pacific market. Also, there is a rise in the government funding for public welfare in the region. The recent advancements in the adhesives technologies are aiding automobile manufacturers in the production of lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles. Furthermore, it has been observed that during new car assessment programs and crash tests, vehicles bonded with adhesives perform better, compared to welded vehicles, as they do not affect the substrate used in the automobile assembly. This is further increasing the use of UV-curable adhesives in the automotive sector.

In 2019, the market size of UV-Curable Adhesives is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for UV-Curable Adhesives. This report studies the global market size of UV-Curable Adhesives, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the UV-Curable Adhesives production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market Report Segment by Types:

Silicone

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Others Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market Report Segmented by Application:

Medical

Automotive

Furniture

Packaging

Electrical & Electronics