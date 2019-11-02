 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market Size, Share 2019-2025 | Outlook by Industry Status, Future Opportunities, Production, Consumption and Forecast

By Joann Wilson on November 2, 2019

UV-Curable

GlobalUV-Curable Adhesives Market report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The UV-Curable Adhesives market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

  • 3M
  • BASF
  • DowDupont
  • Arkema
  • H.B. Fuller
  • Henkel
  • Sika
  • Permabond
  • Panacol-Elosol GmbH
  • Cartell
  • DELO Industrial Adhesives
  • Dymax Corporation
  • Epoxy Technology

    About UV-Curable Adhesives Market:

  • UV-Curable Adhesives is a adhesives in which ultraviolet light and visible light is used to initiate a photochemical reaction.
  • UV adhesives are produced using a variety of resins such as acrylic, polyurethane, silicone, epoxy and others. Among these the high bond strength provided by acrylic makes it the most widely accepted and used product type. Acrylic not only offers optical clarity, but is low in price. Adhesives based on acrylic resins are known for durability, strength, low maintenance, resistance to chemicals, etc. With the growing demand from the automotive and industrial end-users, the market for UV-cured adhesives is to grow through the forecast period.
  • Asia-Pacific to Lead the UV-Curable Adhesives Market. Growth in disposable income, and higher per capita expenditure on social and cultural factors are a few factors fueling up the demand in the Asia-Pacific market. Also, there is a rise in the government funding for public welfare in the region. The recent advancements in the adhesives technologies are aiding automobile manufacturers in the production of lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles. Furthermore, it has been observed that during new car assessment programs and crash tests, vehicles bonded with adhesives perform better, compared to welded vehicles, as they do not affect the substrate used in the automobile assembly. This is further increasing the use of UV-curable adhesives in the automotive sector.
  • In 2019, the market size of UV-Curable Adhesives is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for UV-Curable Adhesives. This report studies the global market size of UV-Curable Adhesives, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the UV-Curable Adhesives production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Silicone
  • Acrylic
  • Polyurethane
  • Epoxy
  • Others

    Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Medical
  • Automotive
  • Furniture
  • Packaging
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Others

    What our report offers:

    • UV-Curable Adhesives market report share assessments for the regional and country level segments.
    • To identify analysis of the top industry players by types and applications.
    • To analyze the market trends, drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats and challenges of UV-Curable Adhesives market.
    • To share the key vender’s data by sales, revenue and growth rate of UV-Curable Adhesives market.
    • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.
    • To share company profile with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments.
    • Provide research methodology and market size estimation of UV-Curable Adhesives market.

    To end with, in UV-Curable Adhesives Market report the feasibility of new investment projects is measured, and overall research conclusions are offered. At the end UV-Curable Adhesives report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of UV-Curable Adhesives in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Detailed TOC of UV-Curable Adhesives Market Report 2019-2025:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 UV-Curable Adhesives Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market Size

    2.2 UV-Curable Adhesives Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for UV-Curable Adhesives Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 UV-Curable Adhesives Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 UV-Curable Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 UV-Curable Adhesives Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 UV-Curable Adhesives Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Production by Type

    6.2 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Revenue by Type

    6.3 UV-Curable Adhesives Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global UV-Curable Adhesives Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

    • Published in Press Release

