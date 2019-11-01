Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “UV Disinfection Equipment Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Medical UV Disinfection Equipment refers to the process that is used to sterilize the water, air and others. UV disinfection equipment uses UV light for the disinfection process and does not involve the usage of chemicals. Hence, UV disinfection is considered more user-friendly and eco-friendly than other types of disinfection equipment.

The types of medical UV disinfection equipment mainly include mobile type, wall-mounted type, cabinet type and other types. The medical UV disinfection equipment is concentrated, the production of top nine manufacturers account about 65% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and North America. In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in North America and Europe. The transnational companies, like Getinge Group are the leading manufactures in the World. North America is the largest consumer of medical UV disinfection equipment. In 2015, the consumption of medical UV disinfection equipment s about 35.61 K Units in North America; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 31%. China has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of medical UV disinfection equipment in the Asia region.

Getinge Group

STERIS

UltraViolet Devices

Xenex

Lumalier

Ju Guang

LAOKEN

Shinva

American Ultraviolet UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Types

Mobile Type

Wall-mounted Type

Cabinet Type

Other Types UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Applications

Hospital

Clinic